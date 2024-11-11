Meet AC Milan legends Massimo Ambrosini and Serginho with Boomerang at SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta

a

Press release.- Boomerang Partners, a leading company in affiliate marketing, has announced its participation at SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta, featuring AC Milan legends Massimo Ambrosini and Serginho at the company’s booth 1164 on the first day of the event, November 12. Guests will be given a unique opportunity to meet Champions League winners, champions of Italian Serie A, as well as other trophy holders, who will be on hand for photo opportunities, autograph sessions, and special activities.

This exclusive experience, made possible by Boomerang’s status as the official regional betting partner of AC Milan, allows attendees to engage directly with Ambrosini and Serginho. As hosts on the first day of SiGMA Europe, November 12 at 4 pm, the two AC Milan icons will present a live giveaway of tickets to AC Milan’s upcoming home matches.

This strategic partnership, as well as a collaboration with women’s football star Alisha Lehmann, highlights Boomerang’s focus on sports betting traffic, boosting the company’s flagship product – Boomerang-Bet.com, launching new brands, delivering tailored offers and campaign settings for partner affiliate teams that have resulted in fivefold (5x) growth in the sports betting segment over the past year. At SiGMA Europe, it will showcase these accomplishments. The company was also nominated in two B2C categories at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2024 — Best Influencer Collaboration and Best Player Engagement. The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on November 12.

Vitalii Prokofev, CEO of Boomerang Partners, remarked on the significance of inviting AC Milan legends for collaboration at the event: “This cooperation is a significant step forward in our relationship with our partners football club. Having sports icons like Massimo Ambrosini and Serginho involved allows us to create unique experiences for our partners, clients, and guests. It demonstrates our focus on sports traffic, trust and enhances our brand’s visibility at SiGMA Europe in Malta.”

Join the Boomerang Partners at booth 1164 at SiGMA Europe in Malta, November 12-14. Details on the company’s iGaming products and offers for partners, as well as the option to pre-book meetings with managers, are available on the Boomerang Partners website.