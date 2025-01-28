BETBY to showcase innovative sportsbook solution in Brazil tour de force

The company will attend both SBC Rio and SiGMA Americas.

Press release.- BETBY has announced its participation in two of Latin America’s most prominent industry events: SBC Rio and SiGMA Americas. Both exhibitions will take place in Brazil, where BETBY will showcase its cutting-edge sportsbook solution and strengthen its presence in the region.

During both expos, which provide an exceptional opportunity to connect with local partners, global stakeholders, and prospective clients, BETBY will present its unique sportsbook technology and its extensive range of products. This includes the provider’s proprietary esports feed, BETBY Games, and its comprehensive suite of AI sportsbook tools, AI Labs. Among BETBY’s latest features is its industry-first AI-powered feed, enabling the creation of odds for entertainment markets. Further product launches are anticipated ahead of the events.

Chris Nikolopoulos, chief commercial officer at BETBY, commented: “SBC Rio and SiGMA Americas represent two significant opportunities for us to showcase our unique sportsbook solution and engage with industry leaders across Latin America. Brazil is a key region for us, and with exciting developments in our roadmap, we are eager to connect with partners, discuss innovations, and explore new collaborations.”

He further added: “These events are the perfect platform for BETBY to demonstrate our commitment to delivering forward-thinking, high-performance products to the market, and we look forward to the energy and networking opportunities they will bring.”

At SBC Rio, hosted in Rio de Janeiro from February 25th to 27th, BETBY’s team will welcome delegates at Stand B730 whilst in SiGMA Americas, held in São Paulo from April 7th to 10th, visitors can find the supplier’s team of sportsbook experts at Stand G140.