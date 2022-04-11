MediaTroopers receives revenue share licence in Pennsylvania

MediaTroopers has been operating in Pennsylvania since 2019.

The digital marketing agency has been awarded the licence by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

US.- Digital marketing agency MediaTroopers has been awarded a revenue share licence by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). The licence allows the agency to provide marketing services to operators using a revenue share model.

The agency has been operating in Pennsylvania since 2019, where it has operated as a gaming services provider for a flat fee or a CPA model. Now, it has the necessary regulatory privileges to enter revenue-sharing deals.

The marketing agency has recently secured a gambling supplier licence for the Ontario igaming market. It also operates in New Jersey, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois.

Sam Segal, CEO, MediaTroopers, said: “We are beyond thrilled to have acquired a revenue share licence in the state of Pennsylvania. While this may be our first licence of this kind, we have years of experience in operating in the Keystone State.

“Similarly, our long-standing partnerships with the state’s top gambling operators have allowed us to continually deliver top-quality bespoke services and marketing content to Pennsylvanian bettors. So, partnering in a revenue share model is the next step in strengthening our alliances with operators.”

In January, MediaTroopers announced it was going live in Louisiana with the launch of mobile sports betting within the state. MediaTroopers is live in Louisiana with four sportsbooks: DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM.

