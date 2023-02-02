Massachusetts Gaming Commission awards Genius Sports initial temporary sports betting vendor licence

The temporary certificate of authority is valid for an initial 12 months.

State gaming authority grants Genius Sports initial approval to support sportsbook partners statewide.

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been temporarily certified by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission as a licensed sports wagering vendor. The temporary certificate of authority is valid for an initial 12 months pending final full authorization.

With the addition of Massachusetts, Genius Sports now holds 41 licences, or equivalent, in North America across U.S. states, territories, tribes, and Canada, providing its award-winning products and services to a wide array of clients operating within these jurisdictions.

Online sports betting was signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in August 2022, making the state one of the latest to legalise sports betting and begin betting operations. Legal Massachusetts sports betting kicked off January 31 at retail locations just in time for Super Bowl LVII. Online sports betting is expected to begin in early March 2023.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “We are honoured that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has awarded Genius Sports its temporary sports wagering vendor authorization to provide licensed sportsbooks with access to our exclusive NFL wagering products and media solutions.

“As an ever-expanding number of U.S. states legalise sports betting, Genius Sports welcomes the opportunity to work with states like Massachusetts, on providing sports fans with official sports data-powered solutions to power their sportsbooks.”

