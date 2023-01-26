Massachusetts Gaming Commission approves sports betting catalogue

Retail wagering is set to launch at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino.

The MGC has established what activities sportsbook customers can wager on when retail sports betting launches on January 31.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has approved the state’s sports wagering catalogue, establishing which activities customers may wager on when retail sports betting launches in the state on January 31.

Bettors will be allowed to wager on a wide range of sports, including major leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. Betting on most college sports is also permitted with the exception of games involving Massachusetts-based schools unless the event is part of a tournament.

Betting on cornhole and chess will not be permitted for now, and bettors won’t be able to place wagers in the Olympics. Additional discussion on non-major sporting events is expected before a mobile sports betting launch in March.

The Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022. Retail wagering is set to launch at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino. Online/mobile wagering is slated to begin in March.

So far six operators have applied for an untethered Category 3 licence. The law permits the MGC to award up to seven stand-alone Category 3 licences, which allows the operator to offer sports betting through an online platform.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has named Bruce Band to lead the commission’s Sports Wagering Division. Band, a longtime gaming industry professional, served the MGC as assistant director of the Investigations & Enforcement Bureau and Gaming Agents Division Chief since 2014.