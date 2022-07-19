Massachusetts casinos report revenue of $93m for June

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $93m in revenue for the state’s three casinos.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated $93m in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in June. Encore reported GGR of $60m, MGM Springfield $21.1m and Plainridge Park $11.9m.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated approximately $26m in tax revenue in June. Approximately $1.127bn in total taxes and assessments from the casinos in Massachusetts have been collected since the opening of each gaming facility.

Plainridge only offers slot machines; the other two casinos have both slots and table games. Plainridge, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. Of that total, 82 per cent is paid to Local Aid and 18 per cent to the Race Horse Development Fund.

MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed at 25 per cent of GGR. The funds are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

The Gaming Commission has encouraged Encore and MGM to reopen poker tables saying gamblers wanted more access to the game.