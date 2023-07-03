Maryland’s MGM National Harbor workers vote to join Teamsters union

Parking ambassadors at the venue have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 639.

US.- Parking ambassadors at the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 639. The union represents workers in a variety of industries throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. It has operated since 1934.

Bill Davis, president of Local 639 in Washington, D.C., said: “Congratulations to the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino workers on their successful organizing victory. These workers provide exceptional service to casino visitors and play a pivotal role in MGM’s daily operations. We look forward to helping them secure their first Teamster contract.”

Steve Williams, parking ambassador at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino, added: “We provide a key service for visitors at MGM National Harbor and deserve to be compensated fairly. I know that Teamsters Local 639 will hold management accountable and help us get the respect, improved working conditions, and decent wages we need to provide for our families. We can’t wait to start working on our first collective bargaining agreement.”

Last month, MGM Resorts International announced the implementation of new policies related to table games and guest technology use. The firm updated the rules on when gamblers can and cannot take photographs and videos while seated at a casino table.

According to the new policies, players can take photos, videos and stream as long as the broadcasting doesn’t interfere with the game and the person obtains permission from the casino.

Maryland casinos generate $169.4m in gaming revenue in May

Maryland’s six casinos generated $169.4m in gaming revenue in May, down 5.2 per cent compared to May 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $71.7m in revenue.

Live! Casino & Hotel generated $58.9m, Horseshoe Casino $17.5m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.4m, Hollywood Casino $7.6m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.2m. All of the casinos reported revenue decreases in May.