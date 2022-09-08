Maryland casinos record $169.3m in gaming revenue in August

The six casinos registered an increase of 0.5 per cent compared to the same month last year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos registered $169.3m in gaming revenue in August, up 0.5 per cent from the same month last year, when they recorded $892,605. However, revenue was down from the record $181.5m reported in July.

Leading the way for casino revenue was MGM National Harbor, which generated $71.8m, up 6.5 per cent from August 2021. Live! Casino & Hotel recorded $56.8m, down 4.5 per cent and Horseshoe Casino $17.2m, a decrease of 4.2 per cent.

Ocean Downs Casino generated $10.5m, up 6.8 per cent, Hollywood Casino Perryville $7.2m, down 7.4 per cent and Rocky Gap Casino $5.7m, down 2.1 per cent.

In July, the casinos set a new gaming revenue record when they registered in gaming revenue. According to the report released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, gaming revenue surpassed the previous single-month record set in July 2021 by 0.8 per cent.

Contributions to the state reached over $70m, down 0.6 per cent compared to August 2021. The Education Trust Fund received $51.5m.

Maryland Lottery approves DraftKings licence application for a retail sportsbook

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) has granted initial approval for a DraftKings sportsbook at the Timonium Racetrack, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. The application was filed in the name of Crown Maryland Gaming, a company owned by DraftKings.

The licence would allow for a retail sportsbook to operate at the Maryland State Fairgrounds as part of a 10-year agreement DraftKings inked with the Maryland State Fair back in 2020. Under the terms of DraftKings’ agreement with the Maryland state fair, the two parties will share the cost of renovating an area under the grandstands of the Timonium racetrack for the new sportsbook facility.