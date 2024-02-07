Maryland casinos generate $153.2m in gaming revenue in January

Revenue was down 8.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $153.2m in gaming revenue in January, down 8.3 per cent compared to January 2023. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $66m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $56.7m. Horseshoe Casino reported $14.5m, Hollywood Casino $6.5m, Ocean Downs Casino $6.1m and Rocky Gap Casino $3.2m. Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

According to the report, contributions to the state from casino gaming totalled $63.2m, down by 10.6 per cent from the same month last year. These contributions support various sectors, including the Education Trust Fund, community development, the Maryland horse racing industry and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.