Marker Trax partners with Rivers Casino Philadelphia for cashless gaming

The company brings contactless, cashless play and credit to the Philadelphia casino.

US.- Las Vegas-based Marker Trax has announced a partnership with Pennsylvania’s Rivers Casino Philadelphia, owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming. The deal brings contactless, cashless play and credit to the Philadelphia casino.

Marker Trax has teamed up with the Fishtown venue to introduce the Pennsylvania gaming market’s first contactless, cashless digital advance system, through Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s Rush Credit programme.

Marker Trax president Charlie Skinner said: “This is an important milestone for Marker Trax, casino customers in Philadelphia and the entire gaming industry. We’re helping more and more operators enter the digital age and bring cashless advances to their customers, and Rivers Casino Philadelphia is showing how dedicated they are to both the future of this industry and the needs of their customers.

“With the rise of cashless technology, more and more operators – and customers – are realizing the benefits of contactless and cashless advances to the gaming industry. With Marker Trax, Rivers Casino Philadelphia will be industry trailblazers in their region.”

Rivers Casino general manager Eric Althaus added: “Our commitment to delivering an exceptional gaming experience drives our continuous pursuit of innovation,” said. “Introducing Rush Credit cashless casino advances offers our players the convenience they deserve while maintaining high standards of safety and security.”

Last year, Rivers Casino Philadelphia decided voluntarily adopt a smoke-free policy. Pennsylvania’s Clean Indoor Air Act of 2008 provided an exemption for commercial casinos, allowing them to designate up to 50 per cent of their gaming space for smoking. However, Rivers Casino decided to join Parx Casino, also in Philadelphia, and Mount Airy Casino in northeast Pennsylvania as a smoke-free venue.