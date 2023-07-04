Maria Bashkevich, Uplatform: “Our goals for attending iGB L!VE are ambitious and focused on achieving several key objectives”

The head of marketing at Uplatform will attend iGB L!VE to keep building strong relationships within the industry and continue growing.

Uplatform will attend the iGB L!VE. What do you expect to achieve at the event?

iGB L!VE is a special event for us because it was the first expo where we exhibited a year and a half ago. Certainly, much has transpired in the past year and a half – we’ve upgraded our tools and products, launched Casino Aggregator, and even received two awards – but one thing stayed unchanged – our client-oriented approach and, due to that, crazy results. And, of course, an enjoyable and friendly atmosphere at our stand.

Our goals for attending iGB L!VE are ambitious and focused on achieving several key objectives. First and foremost, we aim to strengthen our presence in the igaming industry by showcasing our effective solutions and expertise in different markets.

Furthermore, we look forward to connecting with industry professionals, potential clients, and partners to explore collaboration opportunities and expand our business reach. Building strong relationships within the industry is crucial for our growth and success.

Lastly, we are excited to engage with our existing clients and partners. iGB L!VE allows us to connect face-to-face, understand their evolving needs, and gather feedback to enhance our solutions and services further.

In summary, our expectations for iGB L!VE revolve around strengthening our market presence, increasing brand awareness, expanding our network of industry connections, staying at the forefront of industry trends, and nurturing our client relationships.

We are confident that our participation will yield fruitful results and contribute to our continued growth and success in the igaming sector. We eagerly anticipate your visit to our booth, where you can enjoy a refreshing cup of bubble tea or coffee while gaining valuable insights on how we can elevate your business to new heights.

Will Uplatform be unveiling any new innovative content at the showcase?

Absolutely! At Uplatform, we are dedicated to consistently improving and enhancing our offerings. We have been diligently working on upgrading our sportsbook and platform in general, incorporating valuable feedback from our clients and partners. We look forward to introducing our guests to the recent changes and new features that have been implemented.

In addition, we are thrilled to present our freshly released product, the Casino Aggregator. This solution allows us to provide a vast array of games and content from various providers, both top-tier and new players. With our commitment to regularly adding new providers and games, the offering of our Casino Aggregator is rapidly expanding.

We’re excited to share all these changes with you and demonstrate how Uplatform is at the forefront of delivering exceptional igaming solutions. Don’t forget, Stand N24.

How does Uplatform plan to leverage its participation in iGB L!VE to build new partnerships and expand its reach?

Participating in iGB L!VE presents a valuable opportunity for Uplatform to attract attention to our “rising star” brand, build new partnerships and expand our reach within the igaming industry. Even in this highly digital era, face-to-face meetings are the best for creating a connection. Of course, we understand that building strong and lasting partnerships takes time and effort, and we are committed to investing in these relationships for mutual success.

We have a strategic plan to maximize our presence at the event and leverage it for business growth. Through strong marketing campaigns, active networking, tailored meetings, and industry engagement, we are confident in our ability to establish valuable collaborations and extend our presence in the igaming landscape.

The company exhibited at G2E Asia 2023. How would you assess the outcome of the show after being there? What are the main aspects you can highlight?

Our experience at G2E Asia 2023 was incredibly positive and yielded valuable outcomes. We received significant attention from Asian partners for our sportsbook and game aggregator offerings, highlighting the demand and interest in our solutions within the region.

This attention allowed us to gather crucial insights and feedback, enabling us to further refine our products to better align with the market’s specific requirements.

While it’s difficult to provide concrete results immediately after the expo due to the complex decision-making process involved in changing platform providers, our sales team is very, very, very busy with pitches, presentations and offers. It’s a great sign.

As for the main insights, the Asian market is still very complex and diverse, with a unique landscape and business culture. If non-Asian-based companies plan to expand in this market, they should be ready to change and adapt to the market’s requirements. It’s a golden rule for any region 🙂 But we’ve discovered that it was more noticeable how unprepared some non-Asian-based operators and providers were in Singapore.

Overall, our participation at G2E Asia 2023 provided valuable market insights and heightened attention from Asian partners. We are excited to leverage these learnings and continue expanding our presence in the dynamic Asian market.

What important factors should igaming operators consider to understand the preferences of igaming players?

Oh, I think you won’t like my answer. What key points should be analyzed? All! How often should the analysis be carried out? Constantly.

So to understand the player, first, you need to be in contact with your players – you should know their life and culture, what makes them laugh and what can disgust them, what they are discussing on Twitter and what they are listening to. Also, you need to analyze the data that you are gathering.

As a marketing person, I’d say that this is a non-stop process. Data analysis – hypotheses – actions – data analysis – insights – hypotheses – actions… and so on. So you need to analyze the data non-stop and test different hypotheses. It’s a very demanding process, but the results will be worth it. Like that you will know players’ triggers and preferences, their way of living and playing, their betting cycle and behaviour, most popular games and features, so that you will be able to build a CJM, create different scenarios and tailor your marketing and business strategy in the most effective way.

How do you evaluate the progress made during the year’s first half, and what are your goals in the short and medium term?

The first half of this year has been incredibly productive and eventful for us. We’ve exhibited in 3 events, secured award nominations, participated in a few roundtables and panels, generated valuable content, partnered with new payment and casino providers, signed new projects and successfully launched our Casino Aggregator. These accomplishments are just a glimpse of what we have planned to achieve inside and outside the company.

Looking ahead, our objectives for the medium and short term are ambitious. We aim to continue enhancing our products and services, exploring new partnerships, and expanding our market presence. Our dedicated team is driven by a shared motivation to create exceptional solutions and deliver unparalleled experiences to our clients and their players.

I have a strong belief in the capabilities and dedication of our team. With their expertise and unwavering commitment, I am confident in our ability to achieve even greater milestones and significantly impact the igaming industry.