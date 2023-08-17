Make money on Premier League games with the 1xBet affiliate program

1xBet No Risk Bet promo for Tottenham v Manchester United match.

Press release.- Tottenham will host Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League second-round game. How will the struggle end on August 19? Let’s sort this out with the betting company 1xBet.

Even sceptics almost believed Tottenham President Daniel Levy would leave Harry Kane at the club. However, it didn’t happen – Harry flew to win trophies in Munich, and Son Heung-Min took the Spurs captaincy to the first match of the season. The team still has a great line-up, but can they rebuild the attack in which Kane was the main striking force? Leaders Richarlison and Son, newcomer Alejo Véliz and other attacking players will now have to look for new roles on the pitch.

The ‎Spurs conducted a productive transfer campaign: the club spent almost €200 million on 7 rookies. Angelos Postecoglou has a solid squad with which the problems of getting into the Champions League zone can be solved. At least, we like to think so.

The Red Devils also updated their roster. Unlike the competitor, none of the indispensable left the Ten Hag team. Fred’s place in central midfield was taken by Mount, bought from Chelsea. The signing of Onana is regarded as strengthening the goalkeeper’s position, and the Mancunians took the young Rasmus Højlund into attack – to follow the trend for Scandinavian forwards.

