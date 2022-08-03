Maine sports betting may still have a long wait

Maine’s sports betting legislation will enter effect on August 8, but a launch could still be a long way off.

US.- Maine’s sports betting legislation will enter effect on August 8, but Native American tribes in the state could be waiting months or over a year before sports betting begins in the state. Executive director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit said it could take until January 2024 to get rules sorted out.

He commented: “This is not an easy process. We’re not trying to put this off. We just want to do it right.”

In May, Maine governor Janet Mills signed a law legalising sports betting in the state and giving the state’s tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. The new law allows Maine’s existing casinos to conduct in-person sports betting.

Each of four Native American tribes will be able to apply for a single mobile sports betting licence, and the state will receive 10 per cent of adjusted gross sports wagering receipts. Upon launch, it’s expected that four sportsbooks will be operational, each partnered with one of the state’s four tribes. FanDuel and DraftKings are live in Maine via their fantasy offerings.

Tax revenue would be distributed in several ways including to the state’s general fund. Each mobile licence would cost $200,000 and last four years, while the four-year retail sports betting licences would cost $4,000.

Maine’s Scarborough Downs Off Track Betting closes permanently

Scarborough Downs Off-Track Betting (OTB), in Maine, has permanently closed. After 72 years opened, the firm is closing its off-track betting club. The business, which employs ten people on site, has been experiencing financial difficulties for almost 20 years.

The venue was sold in 2018 to a group of developers. Until the end of 2020, the track hosted live racing but its final race was on November 28, 2020. Since then, Scarborough Downs had remained active via its off-track betting club.