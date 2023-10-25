LuckyStreak’s content aggregator goes live with RedRake Gaming and Lucky Monaco

Both brands further enhance the credential’s of LuckyConnect, which already boasts over 3,000 games from over 35 leading global providers.

The company announced two high quality partnerships through its casino content aggregation solution.

Press release.- LuckyStreak the Riga-based iGaming software provider is delighted to announce that two more high-quality gaming content partners in RedRake Gaming and Lucky Monaco are now available to all customers of its LuckyConnect casino content aggregation solution.

Both brands further enhance the credential’s of LuckyConnect, which already boasts over 3,000 games from over 35 leading global providers including Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Playson and EGT, all available through the LuckyConnect API.

RedRake started out in the social casino business in 2011 and have been producing real money games for the iGaming market since 2016.

Their portfolio of over 120 high-quality games is now available through LuckyConnect. The Valencia-based provider offer a strong selection of feature rich, highly visual and engaging slots, video poker and casino table games.

RedRake’s slot games provide operators with a truly varied offering to meet their diverse players’ needs, whether paylines, win ways, RTP, hit rate and max payouts. Plus, they execute all the most popular game themes plus plenty of original designs, to perfection. Games like Stars Fusion, Gustav Minebuster, Shiny Magical Wins! and 1 Million Winning Ways are particularly high performers. Player retention features include free spins, bonus rounds and MillionWays.

Operator promotional tools include progressive jackpots, tournaments and leaderboards with multiple prize configurations.

See also: LuckyStreak relaunches live dealer Baccarat with a significant upgrade in playability

In their own words: we are a group of talented people that have been making online casinos games since 2011, firstly in the social casino business, and then in 2016 we moved into the real money business as B2B providers and haven’t looked back.

Nick Barr, Managing Director for Red Rake Gaming Malta, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at LuckyStreak, they have a huge network of partners across the globe who will now be able to access our leading slot games. Red Rake Gaming have developed a host of localised slots to ensure we can deliver content for all markets across the globe. We are very confident our games will be a welcomed addition to LuckyConnect’s significant global offering.”

RedRake’s Gustav Minesbuster 2.

Lucky Monaco joins the LuckyConnect portfolio bringing a library of 32 slots and table games, with an ambitious release plan for 2024

Lucky Monaco also has many years’ experience of building successful social casino games, just like RedRake to the iGaming sector.

Their advanced slots include a variety of slots styles, win lines and RTPs and volatility, and serve the most popular genres and themes, with leading games like Tumble Fortune, Jelly Jelly and Clash of Slots.

Promotional tools include buy free spins, tumble feature, multipliers, scatters, wilds, free games, and player engagement tools including linked progressive mystery jackpots, real-time leaderboards.

In their own words: we are a relatively new company in the real-money iGaming business, however we have accumulated experience in casino software and device development for more than 20 years. As a result, we guarantee fair probability with blockchain technology, breathtaking thrilling but stable volatility, and eye-catching stunning visuals.

Kevin Kim, Head of Sales at Lucky Monaco said: “We are a young business in iGaming terms, but we have two decade of experience producing exciting and fair games for the social casino industry, which means we have a very good insight into what engages and motivates players. Partnering with LuckyStreak gives us immediate access to some of the biggest customers and player networks in iGaming, and we appreciate their foresight in spotting our unique potential helping us take the next step on our journey.”

Lucky Monaco’s Clash of Slots.

Mark O’Donnell, Head of Marketing at LuckyStreak said: “Adding such high-quality providers as Red Rake Gaming and Lucky Monaco to our LuckyConnect content aggregation offering is fantastic news for LuckyStreak and all our clients that take our content. They have a rich variety of really engaging and fun slots and casino games, and it adds more power to our proposition.”