LuckyStreak celebrates a decade of innovation and success with a return to ICE London 2024

Press release.- LuckyStreak is delighted to announce their attendance at ICE London 2024. The Riga-based live casino provider and games content aggregator will be exhibiting their products and services on stand S8-310 at the iGaming industry’s premier event.

Established in 2014, LuckyStreak will celebrate a “decade of success in the iGaming business by welcoming customers, friends and partners to their hi-tec branded stand.” For LuckyStreak, 2023 was a milestone year, with major product releases and technological developments, significant growth in performance metrics, and new senior staff.

Over 45,000 professionals from across the gambling industry spectrum are expected to visit the ExCel London venue between the 6th to 8th February. The 2024 edition is the last to be held in London before it relocates to warmer shores in Barcelona for 2025.

LuckyStreak’s senior management team will be in attendance to discuss products, plans, solutions and opportunities:

Major games upgrades giving players a market-leading mobile-first casino experience, like our market-leading live baccarat games

Tech upgrades to give operators a slicker, quicker and even more robust product suites

Better retention tools and new jackpot features

More providers and enhancements to our LuckyConnect aggregator

NEW: support for sweepstake and social casino providers and currencies

Ady Totah, LuckyStreak CEO and co-founder, said: “We’re coming to ICE London 2024 with our strongest ever story. Our 2023 growth was impressive, powered by more customers and more players who are seeing the quality of our games. Players will always want the three kings: Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat, they’re the mainstay of any live casino operation, and we believe we have the best in the industry. There is so much more to come.”

Rory Kimber, Commercial Director, said: “I joined in July 2023 and I’ve been astonished by the quality of the games, the volumes and the feedback of our customers. The opportunity for everyone at ICE London 2024 is massive, there are plenty of conversations to be had. I believe our core products are the best and face to face is the most comprehensive way to showcase this. I expect to be hoarse by Thursday night, I’m sure my colleagues will be glad of that.”

Erez Cywier, CTO and co-founder, said: “Our 2023 releases and 2024 pipeline are based on our vision of having the best player experience in the front-end, and the most robust, secure and flexible technology behind it. It’s a process of constant renewal, improvement and innovation, and an ethos of adaptability to the customer’s needs in a completely non-corporate way. Take our recently released sweepstake and social currency support, which was designed and released in one quarter, as a clear demonstration of that.”