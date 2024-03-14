Louisiana’s Coushatta Tribe to host groundbreaking ceremony for casino expansion

The ceremony will mark the beginning of construction on the Coushatta Casino Resort’s upgrades.

US.- The Coushatta Tribe has announced a groundbreaking ceremony to start the Coushatta Casino Resort’s expansions in Kinder, Louisiana. The event will take place on March 20. Work will include a new eight-storey 204-room hotel with 100 suites. The hotel will increase the resort’s capacity to over 1,000 rooms.

Chairman Jonathan Cernek, members of the Coushatta Tribal Council, and Coushatta Casino Resort general manager Todd Stewart will be joined by principals from TBE Architects, Yates Construction, and the Wenaha Group to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at the Seven Clans statue in the Sculpture Garden in front of the Seven Clans Hotel.

Cernek said: “As construction commences, we are excited about all the new venues and upgrades that we will be able to offer our guests, starting with this new hotel. Our goal is to offer our players an elevated gaming experience, and that includes top-quality lodgings and high-end dining options. The Coushatta Tribe is leading the way in building an unsurpassed resort destination, both in the local market and in the entire region.”

Coushatta Casino Resort is located on US Highway 165. It offers nearly 2,000 slots and more than 55 table games including live poker, plus live Bingo, sportsbook and off-track betting.

In December, LRGC Gaming Investors, a subsidiary of The Cordish Companies, broke ground for its first land-based casino in Louisiana. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, in Bossier City, is a $270m construction project on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel expected to open in 2025. The project is expected to generate $35m in gaming tax revenues for the City of Bossier and more than $168m in gaming tax revenues for the State of Louisiana in the first five years of operation.