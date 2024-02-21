Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $346.3m in January

The sports betting handle was up 22.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $346.3m in January, up 22.7 per cent year-on-year, but 8.1 per cent behind December ($377m). Some $317.8m was spent online and $28.5m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue reached $38.9m, up 72 per cent year-on-year but a 30.3 per cent decrease compared to December ($38.9m). Tax for the month was $5.7m, with $5.3m from online betting and $340,385 from retail. Ten operators run online sportsbooks in Louisiana: ESPN Bet, Bet Rovers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, Betway, Bet365 and ClutchBet.