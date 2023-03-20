Louisiana sports betting handle slips in February

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has reported a sports betting handle of $197.6m.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $197.6m in February, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board (LGCB). The handle was down 30 per cent compared to January and also down year-on-year. The state’s sportsbooks reported $19.3m in revenue, down from January’s $27.9m.

Retail sportsbooks registered $22m in bets and $1.5m in revenue, while online sports betting took $211m in bets and $17.8m in revenue. Revenue from online wagering was up 6.7 per cent from $16.7m in the same month last year, but 19.1 per cent behind $22m in January 2023. Retail revenue was 131.8 per cent higher year-on-year but 75 per cent less than the $6m generated in January.

Licensed online operators in the state paid $2.4m in tax during the month, while retail wagering tax amounted to $190,122. Louisiana’s online sports betting market opened on January 28, 2022. Sports betting at land-based casinos launched in October 2021.