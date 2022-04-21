Louisiana online sports betting revenue hits record $28.4m in March

According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, revenue rose 70 per cent month-on-month.

US.- Louisiana’s online sports betting revenue set new state record in March, hitting $28.4m. While the handle was down from February’s $211m to $205.7m. Revenue rose 70 per cent month-on-month, up from $16.7m in February, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Basketball betting revenue was $12.8m soccer revenue $467,735 and baseball $173,131. Parlay revenue reached $13.6m.

Retail betting revenue for March was $1.7m, up 168 per cent month-on-month, while retail wagers decreased 1.5 per cent to $27m. Basketball revenue was $133,540, baseball revenue $41,591 and soccer $20,903. Football wagers produced a loss of $300,093 and parlay betting revenue reached $1.8m.

Louisiana’s mobile sports betting market opened on January 28 following the launch of sports betting at land-based casinos in October. The opening weekend saw more than 3.4m geolocation transactions, according to GeoComply. The firm monitored Louisiana´s betting activity from its launch on January 28 until January 30.

During the first 36 hours of online sports betting, the number of unique players represented 3.6 per cent of the state’s adult population. That surpasses New York, where the number of unique players on the its opening weekend represented 3.3 per cent of the adult population.

