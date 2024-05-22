Louisiana gaming revenue declines by 8% in April

New Orleans district operators generated $42.6m.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has reported that April gaming revenue reached $184.3m, a year-over-year decrease of 8 per cent. All Louisiana gaming districts, except Baton Rouge, experienced a decline in revenue compared to April 2023.

Lake Charles properties generated $68.7m, a 10.5 per cent year-over-year decrease. New Orleans district operators generated $42.6m, down 6.4 per cent compared to April 2023. Harrah’s New Orleans reported revenue of $19.3m, followed by Boomtown Casino & Hotel with $10.2m and Treasure Chest Casino with $7.2m.

Meanwhile, Louisiana generated $39m in online sports revenue, an 81 per cent year-over-year increase, from a handle of $263m. The handle for retail sports betting was $19.8m, resulting in $1.3m in revenue.

