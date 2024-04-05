Louisiana bans player prop bets on NCAA games

The ban will begin before the start of the college football season.

The ban will come into effect on August 1.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has announced the state will ban proposition bets on college players because of rising threats against athletes. The ban will come into effect on August 1, 2024, at 8am local time.

Prop bets allow fans to bet on how many points or rebounds a basketball player might have, or yards or touchdowns a football player might have, instead of or in conjunction with a game’s outcome or spread.

LGCB chairman Ronnie Johns said in a statement: “It is the intention of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board to protect the integrity of sports betting as well as the safety and integrity of college athletes. We feel that this order accomplishes that goal.”

Last month at the start of the March Madness men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, NCAA president Charlie Baker encouraged states to consider banning the prop bets on individual athletes. Vermont, Ohio and Maryland have already made such a move.