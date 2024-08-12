Massachusetts State Lottery launches new instant ticket

The Game of Thrones ticket features instant prizes of $500,000.

US.- The Massachusetts State Lottery has launched a Game of Thrones instant ticket, featuring instant prizes of $500,000 and second-chance drawings for a trip to Napa Valley. The ticket is a key number match style game and is on sale at Massachusetts Lottery retailers across the state.

The Massachusetts State Lottery has reported an estimated $1.16bn in net profit for the 2024 fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. It’s the second-highest total in the Lottery’s history, after $1.19bn in the last fiscal year. Lottery revenues reached a record $6.17bn, and the lottery paid out an estimated $4.53bn in prizes. An estimated 73.4 per cent of revenue was returned to players.