Lottery.com names new CEO and COO

US.- Lottery.com has announced new senior leadership with Matthew McGahan as chief executive officer (CEO), president and secretary, and Gregory Potts as the chief operating officer (COO).

McGahan has been interim CEO since July 2023, replacing Mark Gustavson after he was removed by the board. McGahan has been chairman of the board since November 2022. He founded Magic Automotive Group, which developed into one of the largest Harley-Davidson and BMW dealerships in Europe. He sold the group in 2010. He also founded the UK charity Mask Our Heroes.

Potts is a trustee of Lottery.com subsidiary WinTogether.org. He is the company’s former Global VP of affiliate success.

McGahan said: “I’m honored and excited for the trust placed in me to navigate Lottery.com’s future and I would like to thank the board for the trust they have placed in both me and Greg.”

Potts commented: “Joining forces with Matthew, our Board and stakeholders to elevate the Lottery.com brand globally is an exhilarating opportunity. The potential for growth and innovation here is immense and I’m extremely optimistic about what we can achieve together.”