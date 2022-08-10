Lithuanian regulator warns Tete-a-Tete Casino for AML failings

The Gambling Supervisory Authority found that the operator breached laws by failings to record certain details.

Lithuania.- The Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued a warning to Tete-a-Tete Casino for breaches of anti-money laundering (AML) and terrorist financing prevention rules. The warning follows an investigation of activities carried out between December 31, 2019, and April 22 of this year.

The Gambling Supervisory Authority said Tete-a-Tete Casino had also breached national laws through failures in internal procedures, including a lack of control procedures for customer risk management, data storage and employee training in AML and terrorist financing prevention processes between December 29, 2019, and November 8, 2021.

The regulator also found that the online gaming operator had failed to check the nationality of customers who deposited more than €1,000 or equivalent. The operator also failed to record the time deposits were made and the currency in which they were made and failed to collect information on suspicious transactions.

The later failings we considered minor and will not require further intervention if the issue does not continue. However, the regulator issued a formal warning for the failings in AML procedures and processes.

It’s not the first time that the operator has been reprimanded by the Gambling Supervisory Authority this year. Earlier this month, it fined Tete-a-Tete Casino €15,000 for allowing players located outside of Lithuania to gamble via its website. This was found to breach Article 205 Part 3 and Article 201 Part 1 of Lithuania’s gambling regulations, which prohibit operators from accepting bets from players not physically located within the country.

Earlier in the year, the regulator fined Tete-a-Tete €25,000 for breaching Lithuania’s strict marketing rules.

Lithuania sees sharp uptick in gambling revenue

Gambling revenue for the first half in Lithuania soared 66 per cent year-on-year thanks to the end of Covid-19 restrictions on land-based gambling. Gross revenue came in at €89.3m, compare to €53.8m in H1 2021, when Covid-19 measures continued to affect land-based casinos, slot parlours and retail betting.

Land-based gaming revenue was up 1,139.3 per cent from €2.8m in 2021 to €34.7m. Category B slot machines with €0.50 stake limits were the main revenue generator, accounting for €15.3m. Uncapped category A generated €6.2m. Lottery ticket sales reached €65.2m, up 3.2 per cent.

Online gambling also continued to grow despite the return of land-based options and tight marketing restrictions. Revenue was up 7.7 per cent year-on-year at €54.9m. Category A online slots generated €15.5m and category B slots €683,313. Online sports betting revenue hit €9m and table games €3.5m.