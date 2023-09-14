Lithuanian gambling regulator fines Top Sport over self-exclusion breach

The operator allowed s self-excluded player to use its online gambling offering.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued another fine against Top Sport, this time for a breach of self-exclusion rules. It’s fined the operator €25,000 for failing to stop a person who had self-excluded from accessing its online gambling offering.

The player contacted the regulator in March to inform it that he had been able to access his account despite registering for the national self-exclusion programme in October of last year. The regulator found that despite registering on October 31, the player had gambled with Top Sport online on November 11 and 22 and was able to remain logged in to his account.

Under Article 10 paragraph 21 of Lithuania’s Gambling Act, operators must block access to those who have joined the self-exclusion scheme and prevent them from logging in to their accounts. Top Sport has the right to appeal.

It’s the latest in a series of fines against Top Sport. It was fined in June for allowing minors to enter land-based gaming venues and in April for a breach of payment rules. Prior to this, Top Sport was issued fines on two occasions for breaching CCTV rules for land-based gaming venues and for accepting an overseas player on the Top Sport website.