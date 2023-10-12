Light & Wonder names Kelsy Foster to lead Reno Game Design Studio

Foster brings over two decades of gaming experience to the company.

Kelsy Foster will begin her new role as studio lead in 2024.

US.- Light & Wonder has named Kelsy Foster as studio lead at its Reno game design studio in Nevada. She will begin the role in 2024.

Foster brings over two decades of experience from her time at IGT, where she most recently served as VP of Vibe Studio. She also worked as a game designer, director of game design, game producer and senior director of creative design of premium products.

Siobhan Lane, Light & Wonder CEO of Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kelsy to the Light & Wonder team. Her 20-year journey in the gaming industry speaks to her unparalleled expertise and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to shape the future of gaming and deliver the best games.”

Foster commented: “I am thrilled to begin this new journey with Light & Wonder. It’s an exciting time to join the organization, given its unwavering commitment to talent and investment in R&D. I look forward to collaborating with the team to bring cutting-edge games to players.”

Light & Wonder recently appointed Mark Yoseloff as a table games consultant. In his new role, he will contribute to strategic initiatives to expand the global table games business. Yoseloff served as the president of Disruptive Gaming Technologies and is the former chairman and CEO of Shuffle Master.

Light & Wonder posts 21 per cent rise in revenue for Q2

Light & Wonder reported a ninth consecutive quarter of consolidated year-over-year revenue growth for the second quarter ended June 30. Gaming revenue was $471m, up 21 per cent compared to the prior year period. There was double-digit growth across all areas of the businesses, including SciPlay and igaming.

Gaming machine sales increased by 41 per cent due to increases in North American and Australian machine sales. SciPlay revenue was $190m, up 19 per cent compared to the prior year period. Igaming revenue reached $70m, up 17 per cent.