LexisNexis and Senet building gambling industry compliance

LexisNexis will be collaborating with Senet as specialist legal experts.

Press release.- Senet’s unique and specialised gambling regulation education program, Regulating the Game, held at the ICC Sydney in March this year was a huge success, widely recognised as a compelling program and preparations for the 2023 Sydney event are well underway.

The 5-day intensive program is structured to build individual and organisational compliance capability, deepen sector knowledge and advance thinking and discussion about contemporary best practice gambling regulation. The program is also designed to grapple with public policy challenges, cultivate curiosity and critical thinking, contest ideas, share insights and motivate an appetite for continuous improvement and regulatory and sector leadership.

Senet regulatory and gambling specialist Paul Newson said the sector is responding to increased concerns and scrutiny regarding compliance shortcomings and money laundering risks, and there is a tremendous opportunity for the industry to lead the conversation while it builds a more resilient and capable sector.

“Regulating the Game has established itself as a must-attend event for the gambling industry and regulatory stakeholders interested in bettering industry practices and outcomes and contributing to public policy thinking and discourse.

“The program brings leading international and Australian experts together as well as key regulators and industry leaders, to immerse in expert content, discuss public policy and regulatory approaches, compliance priorities, industry direction and innovation, and share insights about innovative practices and known and emerging risks in the sector,” said Mr Newson.

“We are thrilled to welcome LexisNexis as a key sponsor of the 2023 Sydney program and recognise the tremendous alignment between our work to cultivate compliance orientation across the gambling sector, and the tools LexisNexis provides to empower organisational compliance,” Mr Newson said.

LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance is a legal obligation register and alerting solution that combines regulatory content with technology to empower you to take control of your compliance obligations.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with Senet as specialist legal experts for our newest Regulatory Compliance modules focussed on gambling industry compliance. We look forward to continuing this collaboration, and to working with a broad spectrum of local and international industry leaders, as part of Regulating the Game,” said Vice President for LexisNexis Regulatory Compliance Global, Myfanwy Wallwork.

Regulating the Game is delivered in partnership between Senet, Australia’s leading specialist gambling law, regulatory, and compliance advisory, and the International Centre for Gaming Regulation (ICGR) at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The allocation of Regulating the Game 2023 early bird registrations sold out in October, and with program numbers capped, to enable a terrific mix of attendees while ensuring optimal size and atmosphere for interactive sessions and networking, it’s strongly recommended to act soon to secure your registration to this impressive event.