Leadstar Media receives sports betting and internet gaming supplier licences in Michigan

US.- Affiliate marketing company Leadstar Media has announced that it has acquired both sports betting and internet gaming supplier licences in Michigan. Leadstar Media enters the market with its two US flagship products, Sportsbooksonline.com and Unitedgamblers.com.

The company’s launch expands its reach in the US, as it allows the company to legally promote and market online gambling sites in Michigan. In December, Leadstar Media was granted an affiliate licence to operate in the state of Virginia. The firm successfully obtained vendor registration status and launched four websites focusing on online sports betting in preparation for its US expansion.

The company is already licenced in various US states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media, said: “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to enter the Michigan market. This licence will allow us to provide even more value to our partners, and we are confident that this will be positive for our company.

“Our team is dedicated to providing the best products for our visitors and in turn helping them to find the right operator. We have achieved this in other markets and are confident that we can replicate that success in Michigan as well.”

Recently, Leadstar expanded its product portfolio with a new website aimed at Canada’s French-speaking market. It’s the affiliate’s first French-language project outside of France.

The firm now serves players in both French and English in Canada, where more than 20 per cent of the population speaks French with mybettingsites.com/ca and lebonparisportif.com/ca.

