Las Vegas registers more than 3.6 million tourists in October

Figures were up 7 per cent year-on-year and just 1 per cent shy of October 2019.

US.- More than 3.6 million tourists visited Las Vegas in October, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). That represents an increase of 7 per cent year-on-year and was just 1 per cent short of pre-pandemic October 2019.

A strong convention and meetings segment saw more than 628,000 people visit Las Vegas for a convention last month, an increase of 32 per cent from 2021 and 20 per cent from 2019. Hotel occupancy reached 87.7 per cent, the highest level since November 2019. Occupancy was 6.1 per cent higher than in the same month in 2021 but 2.3 per cent lower than in October 2019.

Las Vegas has recorded 32.3 million visitors so far in 2022. That compares to 26 million in same period last year, which ended with 32 million visitors for the full 12 months. In 2019, where were over 42 million visitors.

Nevada reports $1.28bn in gaming revenue for October

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) hasreported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of 4.8 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent from September. Revenue from July 1 to October 31 was up 3 per cent.

Clark Country generated $1.1bn, up 4.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 0.52 per cent year-on-year to $705.8m. Downtown and Boulder Strip revenue amounted to $90.4 and $80.3m respectively, also up year-on-year.