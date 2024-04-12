Las Vegas’ Ellis Island Casino announces expansion project

The Clark County venue plans the incorporation of an additional 6,415 square feet.

US.- Ellis Island, a family-owned casino resort located a block east of the Las Vegas Strip, plans to add an additional 6,415 square feet, according to Clark County planning documents. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, the expansion will include a larger casino floor, a sportsbook back-of-house area, an audio/visual equipment area and a south service entrance vestibule.

Christina Ellis, vice president of development at the property, said: “This renovation gives us the opportunity to create an elevated gaming and entertainment experience while honoring our history and legacy.”

The renovation is expected to be completed in 10 months.

