Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.34bn in February

Revenue was up 8.5 per cent compared to January.

US.- Nevada gaming revenue reached $1.34bn in February, up 8.5 per cent from January ($1.27m), according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). Table games revenue totalled $514.6m, an increase of 24 per cent, while slot machine revenue increased 0.6 per cent to $827.6m. Taxable revenue was $1.17bn, down 2 per cent.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $800.7m in revenue, up 17 per cent year-on-year and 12 per cent from January 2024. Baccarat generated $180.5m from 413 units. Revenue from blackjack was $107.9m, one-cent slots $78.8m and roulette $24.4m.

Mobile sports wagering revenue was $9.9m, up 136 per cent. Racebooks posted $726,000 in revenue, a drop of 11 per cent. The taxable revenue for the Las Vegas Strip was $635.8m, down 6 per cent compared to January.

The NGCB reported record wagering on February 11’s Super Bowl with $185.6m bet across the state’s 182 sportsbooks. Bets increased by 21 per cent compared to 2023 and exceeded the previous high of $179.8m in 2022.