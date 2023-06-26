Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority appoints new sales leaders

The new team members will help grow meeting, convention, and tradeshow sales for the destination.

Rebecca DeLuca, David Sargent, Mai Lim, and Jon Watson will join the sales team to help market Las Vegas as a meeting and event destination.

US.- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has appointed four new sales leaders to help market and sell Las Vegas as a meeting and event destination. The new team members aim to help grow meeting, convention and tradeshow sales for the destination and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The appointments are Rebecca DeLuca as vice president of destination sales, David Sargent as senior director of trade show and convention sales, Mai Lim as director of intermediary sales and Jon Watson as national sales manager based in Washington D.C.

DeLuca will oversee the sales and marketing efforts of the destination sales team. She joins the LVCVA from Caesars Entertainment, where she was director of key accounts and strategic partnerships. She has also held positions with the LVCVA, MGM Resorts International, Gaylord Hotels and Cardinal Health.

Sargent will be based in Chicago and will represent the LVCVA domestically and internationally, working with various stakeholders, including Las Vegas resort and mission partners. With more than 30 years of experience in marketing, he has held leadership positions at major hotels in New York City and Chicago, as well as at Freeman and at destination marketing organisations including Choose Chicago and Visit Orlando.

Lim previously served at Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), as director of global sales and has worked at MGM Resorts International and Station Casinos in Las Vegas and at Viejas Casino and Resort in San Diego. Watson worked at Caesars Entertainment, where he spent eight years as a national sales manager. He also held sales positions at Destination DC and Hargrove and at global gaming and hospitality brands including Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Las Vegas visitor spending reached a record $79.3bn in 2022

In April, a new report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) revealed that the total economic output related to visitor spending in 2022 reached a record $79.3bn. That’s an increase of 24.7 per cent from the previous record set in 2019.

The annual Economic Impact of Southern Nevada’s Tourism Industry report outlines economic impacts associated with the region’s tourism industry and convention travel, including visitor spending on rooms, dining, shopping, sports, local transportation and other activities and amenities.