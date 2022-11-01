Lady Luck Games launches SpinJoy Society Megaways™ exclusively for ComeOn!, Adjarabet, Wunderino and Novibet

SpinJoy Megaways is the first in a number of Megaways titles to be developed by Lady Luck Games.

SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is Lady Luck’s first Megaways title.

Press release.- Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, is excited to announce that its newest release, SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is now available for German players at Wunderino; Greek players at Novibet; Armenian players at Adjarabet; and ComeOn! players.

SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is Lady Luck’s first Megaways title and a reboot of its first-ever developed game under the Lady Luck Games wing, SpinJoy Society. This slot has six reels, and each reel varies between 2 to 7 symbols. Due to the Megaways™ mechanics, the number of ways to win ranges between 64 and 117,649 based on the number of symbols in each reel.

On each spin, players can land Coins and Coin collect symbols. When there is at least one Coin collect symbol on the reels, all the coins are collected and paid for. If more than one Coin collect symbol is present on the reels, the wins are multiplied by the amount of Coin collect symbols. When a coin pays, it is removed from the reels, like normal symbols. The Coin collect symbols stay.

At least 3 Free Spins symbols anywhere on the reels trigger the Free Spins bonus round. The first three Free Spin symbols grant 10 Free Spins. Each additional Free Spin symbol awards 5 more Free Spins. Players can get a maximum number of 42 Free Spin symbols in one spin, which awards a total of 205 Free Spins. During the bonus game, a multiplier can also appear. For each win, the multiplier is increased by one, and it increases after the wins are paid out. The multiplier starts at x1 and has no upper limit. It also applies to both Coins and symbols.

Impatient players can use the Buy Bonus feature and enjoy the Free Spins Bonus round at any time.

About the exclusive launch for Adjarabet, Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “The history of fruit-themed slot machines goes back to the 19th century when The Liberty Bell was born. Fruity symbols have not left us since, and they are still the most popular theme across the globe.

“When signing the partnership agreement with Big Time Gaming, we had no doubts that it would be a great idea to develop a reboot of our first-ever game – SpinJoy Society. Adding Megaways™ mechanics and additional features, we do not doubt its success. We are very happy that players at Adjarabet have an opportunity to explore this game before its official release.”.

“We can’t wait for our players’ feedback on SpinJoy Society Megaways™. This game has great features, a classic fruity theme, and 117,649 ways to win. We believe that it is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio. We look forward to more exclusive content from Lady Luck Games in the future, “said Saba Ugrelidze, casino operations manager.

Jørgensen also said: “Megaways™ slots are still enjoyed by many players across the globe. We are thrilled to deliver yet again our premium content to Novibet with these fantastic mechanics. SpinJoy Society Megaways™ has a classic fruit theme, that is the most popular out of all themes! Adding 117,649 ways-to-win, Free Spins and coins collectors and multipliers makes this game really exciting to play.

“Megaways™ games are still players’ top choice. We are very happy to add SpinJoy Society Megaways™ to our casino lobby in the Greek market and cannot wait to receive players’ feedback. Lady Luck Games proved that they are agile and will take all the necessary steps to meet the market`s high expectations.

“We are looking forward to more exclusive content in the future, as we are constantly enhancing our product offering, to enrich the ultimate gaming experience of Novibet,” added Fotini Matthaiou, casino manager at Novibet.”

Coral Rickard, casino manager at Wunderino, stated: “It’s already the second time since we`ve decided to make an exclusive release with this young provider. We are pleased to have SpinJoy Society Megaways™ exclusively before its official release, and we look forward to seeing how our players will take the game.”

Jason Bradbury, head of exclusive games, of ComeOn! concluded: “SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is a very enjoyable game to play. Due to the Megaways™ mechanics and additional features, such as Free Spins, coins collector, and multipliers, it will bring hours of entertainment for our players. Lady Luck Games proved again that they are able to meet market expectations and deliver top-quality games. “

