Lady Luck Games partners with iSoftBet

The agreement will see iSoftBet’s operator network gain access to leading Lady Luck titles.

Press release.- Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, signed a comprehensive agreement with top-tier aggregator iSoftBet, part of IGT PlayDigital.

The agreement will see iSoftBet’s operator network gain access to leading Lady Luck titles such as Beetle Bailey, The Treasures of Tizoc, Valholl: Wild Hammers, Madame Clues and Mr. Alchemister.

The games will join a portfolio of more than 8,000 third-party titles from more than 70 leading industry suppliers.

This collaboration is another milestone for Lady Luck Games, and it marks another strong commercial collaboration for iSoftBet to bolster its aggregation network further.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lady Luck Games, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new collaboration with iSoftBet.

“It boasts one of the industry’s biggest aggregation platforms, as well as access to numerous key regulated markets. We look forward to a fruitful cooperation.”

Lars Kollind, head of Business Development at iSoftBet, said: “Lady Luck Games has quickly established itself as an incredibly exciting provider of immersive slots content, and we’re proud to be able to add their products to our aggregation offering.

“It’s an exciting moment for both parties, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

