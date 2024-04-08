KSA works with Cloudflare to identify unlicensed gambling sites

The Dutch gambling regulator has used the global server network to block access to certain sites.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has said that it has worked with the global server network Cloudflare to identify unlicensed gambling websites. It said that it used the network to block affiliate sites after being unable to identify their owners.

The regulator said it had held detailed discussions with Cloudflare and formed a strategic plan to tackle unlicensed gambling. The two bodies will share information, with the KSA to question Cloudflare about the hosting of unlicensed sites.

The KSA said: “It is forbidden to offer games of chance in the Netherlands without a licence from the KSA. The promotion of illegal gambling is prohibited under the Gambling Act. In order to combat the illegal supply, the KSA takes various measures, such as blocks with payment providers or internet providers. By ensuring that these intermediaries no longer offer their services to illegal providers, illegal offerings are made more difficult or possibly even stopped altogether.”

KSA monitoring report

Last week, the KSA published its latest monitoring report on the Dutch gambling market. The report shows that the number of active accounts on the regulated market surpassed 1 million for the first time, however the pace of growth has slowed.

Dutch online gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2023 reached €1.39bn, a rise of 28 per cent year-on-year. However, the last half of the year saw an increase of just 1 per cent compared to the first. The number of active accounts reached 1.1 million, up 13 per cent from 970,000.