KSA warns two gaming operators over use of role models

The Dutch regulator said two operators had breached the Netherlands’ new ban on the use of celeb role models in gambling ads.

The Netherlands.- The national gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has warned two operators over the use of celebrity role models in gambling advertisements. The Netherlands introduced a ban on all use of role models on June 30.

The KSA did not name the two operators it had warned, but it said they had both used the voices of famous Dutch people, who it considered to be role models, in gambling adverts. One case involved a television advert while the other was in relation to a podcast.

The regulator said that both operators had withdrawn the adverts following the KSA’s warning. Had they failed to do so, the regulator could have issued cease-and-desist orders. It said it would “keep a close eye” on whether gambling operators were respecting the ban.

The Dutch ban covers examples such as present and former professional footballers, influencers and models and applies to all licensed gambling operators apart from the state lottery and charity lotteries.

Meanwhile, the KSA has reported that two operators have stopped targeting the Netherlands after it issued them with cease-and-desist orders. The operators will therefore no longer be liable for weekly penalties that had been imposed by the regulator.

The KSA issued a cease-and-desist order against LCS Limited last month after an investigation between March and July found it allowed Dutch players to play on its Sons-of-slots.com website. MKC was issued an order soon afterwards. An investigation between May and August found it had accepted bets in the Netherlands via www.betworld247.com.