KSA starts fining Sarah Eternal over unlicensed online gambling

The regulator says the CasinoSky website has been targeting players without a licence.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has issued a €280,000 fine against Sarah Eternal for offering online gambling without a licence. It said it would issue further weekly fines of up to a total of €840,000 if the operator does not cease offering services in the Netherlands.

The KSA said Sarah Eternal had been offering gambling to Dutch players through CasinoSky.com without a local licence. Its inspectors were able to make a deposit and bet on the site.

It said: “The Netherlands has a regulated gaming market to better protect players. The KSA therefore takes tough action against illegal offerings. Illegal supply is often quickly stopped with an order subject to a penalty.”

KSA warns sports betting operators over role model breaches

Earlier this month, the KSA reported that it had warned two online sports betting providers for using role models in promotional material. The regulator said the unnamed operators had breached the Netherlands’ ban on using people who have strong public recognition and influence to promote gambling. The rules came into force in 2022.

One of the operators had used a well-known footballer from a major club in the Eredivisie league in a promotion that offered a chance to win a T-shirt. The other case didn’t involve a famous person directly but used the likeness of a famous actor. It said both promotions have been withdrawn.