KSA warns sports betting operators over role model breaches

The Dutch regulator said two operators had breached the ban on using role models to promote gambling.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported that it has warned two online sports betting providers for using role models in promotional material. The regulator said the unnamed operators had breached the Netherlands’ ban on using people who have strong public recognition and influence to promote gambling. The rules came into force in 2022.

One of the operators had used a well-known footballer from a major club in the Eredivisie league in a promotion that offered a chance to win a T-shirt. The other case didn’t involve a famous person directly but used the likeness of a famous actor. It said both promotions have been withdrawn.

The KSA noted that the use of role models is not permitted for “high-risk gaming”, which is basically everything other than lottery and bingo. It said: “If they want to use a celebrity, they must first investigate the reach of that person among minors and young adults. If that research shows that a celebrity is of interest to that target group, the role model should not be used.”

Last month, the chairman of the Dutch gambling regulator KSA said that more responsible gambling controls are needed at land-based gambling venues. Speaking at the Casino Operations Summit in Amsterdam, he said the KSA’s inspections were working against unlicensed operations but that regulated land-based venues needed to do more.