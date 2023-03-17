KSA fines against illegal gambling operators totalled €29m in 2022

The Dutch regulator has published its annual report for the first full year of regulated online gambling.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has published its annual report for 2022, the first full year of regulated online gambling in the Netherlands. It reported that it issued €29m in fines for illegal gambling.

Of 277 preliminary investigations into illegal gambling websites, there were 26 investigations into illegal online providers and 18 orders to issue periodic penalty payments. Seven fines were issued, including five fines against gambling operators issued in December. Some of the operators have appealed.

Meanwhile, the KSA handled 83 complaints of illegal gambling advertisements on social media, a drop of 71 per cent compared to 2021. It investigated 59 of the cases and identified violations in 16.

As for its licensing duties, the KSA reported that it received 27 applications for online gaming licences in 2022, down from 42 in 2021. Seven were withdrawn after applicants were told their applications would not progress. Three were rejected, and 13 online gaming licences were granted.

In the land-based gaming sector, 45 permits were granted to operate slot machines and seven applications were rejected. The regulator conducted 89 investigations into slot machines, 26 on an interim basis with no further action taken.

Some 24 licences were granted for lotteries, around half the number granted in 2021, and five licences were revoked at the request of the licence holders due to poor sales.

KSA chair René Jansen said: “In recent months, I have often been asked how I look back on 2022 as the first full calendar year in which online games of chance were offered legally in the Netherlands. My short answer is: with mixed feelings.

“Much is going well, but as a supervisor, I also see areas where improvement is needed. Much still needs to be done – primarily among licensees – to do full justice to our mission of playing safe.”