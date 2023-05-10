Konami’s award-winning DIMENSION series launches in Peru during Peru Gaming Show

Proven slot games and cabinets celebrate the Peruvian market debut at the 20th Annual Peru Gaming Show.

Press release.- Konami Gaming, Inc. announced the Peru market launch of its award-winning DIMENSION line of slot cabinets and popular game series during the 20th Annual Peru Gaming Show in Lima’s Jockey Exposition Center on June 13 to 15, 2023.

Casino operators from across the region can access the latest, proven reliable machines from Konami, including the stacked-screen DIMENSION 27 and portrait-screen DIMENSION 49—ranked the industry’s No. 1 Top Indexing Cabinet – Portrait / Portrait Slant for 10 months.

Both slot cabinets are showcasing original entertainment options for casino representatives and executives to experience firsthand at Konami Booth #51 throughout show hours.

Eduardo Aching, vice president of international gaming operations at Konami Gaming, Inc., said: “This year’s Peru Gaming Show is an incredibly important event for Konami, and our team anticipates especially worthwhile meetings and connections with customers throughout the event.

“In addition to marking Konami’s first return to the show in several years and the Peru market debut of Konami’s newest DIMENSION line of machines, PGS 2023 includes a historic collection of trusted technology and entertainment, namely the industry’s number one ranked core portrait slot cabinet, and top-ranked games such as Ocean Spin, Fortune Mint, Dragon’s Law Fortune, and Ba Fang Jin Bao.”

Guests at this year’s Peru Gaming Show can experience the top-performing DIMENSION 49 firsthand. Konami’s popular Ocean Spin slot series is featured on DIMENSION 49, with synchronized bonus animations across all connected machines. This ocean-themed linked progressive series features multiple wheel-spin bonus events, to surprise players and attract attention from across the room. Konami’s high-performing Fortune Mint slot series is also arriving at PGS 2023, with player-favourite mystery multipliers.

“During PGS 2023, casino operators can access both proven hardware and software from Konami, available now for delivery across the region,” said Aching. “We know from global casino market data that the DIMENSION 49 and DIMENSION 27 machines are reliable, and the library of games are rewarding for casino players and operators worldwide.”

A mix of original slot entertainment is featured on Konami’s latest DIMENSION 27 stacked screen machine at PGS 2023. In addition to bringing back the iconic long-tailed dragon character, Dragon’s Law Fortune Pots and Bags are bringing proven performance to the region, as one of the industry’s Top 10 Indexing New Games – Core, Video Reel.

Backed by a proven track record across Australian markets, Konami’s Prize Strike slot series is also arriving to PGS on DIMENSION 27, with two unique base game adventures. Other top slots for view at the show include Ba Fang Jin Bao and Mystical Pearl.

Guests at PGS 2023 are encouraged to visit Konami Booth #51 on June 13 – 15, 2023 to explore these new releases and more. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.