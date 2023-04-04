Konami showcased its original games and systems technology at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow

Konami presented its wide range of products and solutions at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow.

Press release.- This year’s Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention featured a large mix of original entertainment and technology out of Konami Gaming.

The company delivered its latest releases to the floor of the 37th annual exhibition, for thousands of tribal gaming professionals and executives to experience firsthand.

Konami’s new DIMENSION TOP BoxTM marked its first appearance at the event, showcasing a “parade of lights” themed series called Cash ParadeTM. The machine was joined by four other DIMENSION slot form factors, each with a unique library of original Konami game content.

Konami’s SYNKROS team met with operators through show hours, to share the latest award-winning casino systems advancements, including the KoneticTM employee mobile app and SYNK31TM Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering (AML).