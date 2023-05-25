KingMakers goes live with EveryMatrix CasinoEngine

The onshore market is predicted to double in three years.

BetKing will also integrate JackpotEngine and BonusEngine to further boost the gaming experience,

Press release.- KingMakers’ betting brand BetKing, has gone live with CasinoEngine. It gives Nigerian players access to one of the industry’s largest casino content library through a single integration.

EveryMatrix’s iGaming platform will aim to significantly grow BetKing into a world-class, multi-vertical, digital entertainment experience with access to an ever-growing portfolio of thousands of best-performing games.

BetKing will also integrate JackpotEngine and BonusEngine to further boost the gaming experience through flexible and configurable jackpot customisation and a variety of industry-leading player reward and bonus management features.

See also: EveryMatrix takes real-time player personalisation to next level powered by Future Anthem

Nigeria’s total onshore online betting and gaming gross win for 2023 is estimated to be €560 million, according to H2 Gambling Capital, with the onshore market predicted to double in three years.

Stian Enger, head of CasinoEngine, EveryMatrix, said: “The sky’s the limit in terms of potential for BetKing and we’re very excited to go live and accelerate the brand’s casino growth in the months and years to come.

“The brand has leading sports betting market share and I’m confident that in a short space of time, the same will be said for casino thanks to the power of CasinoEngine and its best-in-class acquisition and retention capabilities.”

Lauren Holder, head of gaming at KingMakers, said: “From signing the deal six months ago to go live has been a very smooth process and it’s been a pleasure working with our partners at EveryMatrix.

“The Nigerian and wider iGaming African market is an area we believe has huge promise and, together with EveryMatrix’s leading productivity platform and the wide variety of flexible content options and revenue-boosting functionality it offers, we believe the opportunities are endless.”