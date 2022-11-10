Kindred partners with Gamban in France

Kindred will be the first operator to use Gamban software in the French online gambling market.

France.- Kindred today (November 10) becomes the first operator on the French online gambling market to integrate Gamban. Its Unibet brand will allow players to use Gamban’s software to opt out of gambling. Gamban’s software blocks online gaming sites on all personal devices.

Mathieu Drida, general manager for France at Kindred Group, said: “At Kindred, we want gambling to remain a fun source of entertainment. As an online gambling operator, we take our responsibility towards our players very seriously and want to provide them with the most effective support tools on the market.

“This is what the partnership between Unibet and Gamban is all about, and we encourage all gambling operators to adopt this solution in order to make it more widely available in France.”

Kindred helped fund Gamban’s localisation to make it available to French players. There are other self-exclusion tools already available in France, but Kindred says that Gamban provides wider coverage, allowing players to block 60,000 licenced and unlicensed gambling sites, and is therefore more effective.

Stephen Aupy, VP of partnerships at Gamban, added: “We are very excited to be assisting Kindred on their journey to derive 0% revenue from harmful gambling. Kindred’s voluntary commitment to offer Gamban for free in France means accessible blocking software can further protect those harmed by gambling from unlicensed operators outside the scope of regulation.

“Kindred’s commitment to best practice has led to them choosing Gamban to partner with, which illustrates the reliability of our solution to protect players and work toward the sustainability of the industry.”

In March, Gamban announced that it was making its product available in Spanish. In the UK, Gamban works with Gamstop and GamCare on the TalkBanStop initiative, which has run for a second year.