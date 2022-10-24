Kindred partners with Swinomish Tribe to launch sportsbook in Washington

Washington will become the seventh US state in which Unibet is live.

Kindred Group has partnered with the tribe’s Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes to launch a co-branded Unibet and Swinomish retail sportsbook.

US.- Kindred Group has partnered with the Swinomish Tribe’s Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes to launch its Unibet brand in Washington. Kindred and Swinomish will launch a co-branded Unibet and Swinomish retail sportsbook at the land-based casino.

The deal, which will run for six years and includes a right to extend it for five years more, is subject to licensure and regulatory approvals. Online betting is currently not legal in Washington, with the exception of mobile-on-property betting at land-based casinos.

Kindred senior vice president for North America Manuel Stan said: “We are very excited to expand our footprint in the US, and to do so together with the Swinomish tribe. The opening of a Sportsbook Lounge at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge will allow us to offer best in class sports betting experience.”

Washington will become the seventh US state in which Unibet is live with its sportsbook product. The brand is also live in Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, as well as Ontario in Canada.

Earlier this month, Kindred Group’s Trannel subsidiary announced that it is no longer targeting consumers in Norway. As a result, the Norwegian gambling regulator Lotteritilsynet has put a pause on its scheduled daily fines against the operator.

Kindred has long held out in Norway, continuing to offer gaming without a local licence in defiance of Norway’s state monopoly on gaming. When the national regulator announced last month that it would begin issuing daily fines, Kindred initially said that it would continue regardless and appeal against the fines in court.

Kambi signs sportsbook deal with ilani in Washington

Kambi Group plc has signed an agreement with ilani, developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, a partnership that includes Mohegan Sun, one of the world’s foremost gaming and entertainment developers and operators, to provide its market-leading on-property sportsbook solution to the operator’s casino located in Washington state.

Under the terms of the agreement, ilani integrates Kambi’s sportsbook platform for an on-property rollout at one of Washington’s largest casino properties which includes 100,000 total square feet of gaming space and benefits from Kambi’s award-winning technology and sports betting services.