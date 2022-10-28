Kindred, ATG and Svenska Spel agree on problem gaming metrics

The three operators will all publish data on problem gambling in reports twice a year.

Sweden.- Kindred Group and the state-controlled gambling operators ATG and Svenska Spel have agreed to collaborate on an initiative to publish biannual reports on problem gambling interventions. ATG and Svenska Spel had already announced the initiative, but the participation of a private gambling operator alongside them makes it a first-of-its-kind initiative.

The three operators, which together have over half of the market share in Sweden’s regulated gambling market, will publish a four-point report twice a year to highlight what actions they have taken on gambling harm. They will measure the percentage of active customers contacted due to signs of problem gambling as well as the effect of interventions in terms of how many players reduce their gambling.

Data will also be provided on the percentage of players who self-exclude and the percentage who reduce their gambling. The unique collaboration aims to “contribute to a facts-based dialogue on what is being done to reduce gambling harm”.

Kindred Group CEO said: Henrik Tjärnström: “These key metrics, which we will report every six months, will make it easier for our stakeholders to follow and understand how we, with the help of regulations, technology, research and human contact, work to counteract harmful gambling.

“We believe that a more fact-based and open dialogue contributes to increased trust in our industry and makes other operators more inclined to follow suit.”

He added: “While we remain firmly committed to our ambition of zero revenue from harmful gambling, this initiative between ATG, Svenska Spel and us creates further transparency in the Swedish market. I am convinced it will encourage the gambling industry, and those associated with the industry, to work harder towards a more sustainable form of entertainment.”

