Kentucky sports betting bill to move to House floor

House Bill 551 has been approved by the House Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee.

US.- A Kentucky sports betting bill has been approved by the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee. House Bill 551, which was introduced by Rep. Michael Meredith in February will now move to the House floor before potentially moving to the Senate.

The bill would allow retail and online betting on professional and college sports, international sports, e-sports, and video game events. The minimum age would be 18 and the market would be regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. The proposal would set initial licence fees at $500,000 for tracks and $50,000 for gaming providers.

Meanwhile, representatives Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson and Rachel Roberts are sponsoring House Bill 106, which aims to allow online poker and sports betting in the state. HB 551 would not legalise online poker or fantasy sports, which Meredith believes will give it a better chance of becoming law.

Grover Gaming becomes first electronic pull-tab cabinet supplier in Kentucky

Grover Gaming has announced that it is the first manufacturer to receive certification for an electronic pull-tab cabinet product in Kentucky. The certification allows the manufacturer company to begin placing the cabinets in the state.

Grover Gaming will offer its certified electronic pull-tab cabinet products through its licensed distributor G2 Gaming. Compliance tests were conducted on Grover’s Nitro 43” cabinet by Eclipse Compliance Testing of Solon, Ohio.

Fixed-base electronic pull-tab devices recently became legal in Kentucky through the passing of legislation 820 KAR 1:032.