Kansas sports betting handle hits new record in October

The state’s sports betting handle reached $249.7m.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting was $249.7m in October. A new monthly record for the state, the handle was up 13.8 per cent from September ($219.3m). Of the total, $240.9m came from online betting and $8.8m from retail.

According to the Kansas Lottery, revenue was $14.3m, up 78 per cent from September ($8.1m). Mobile betting revenue was up nearly 73 per cent at $13.1m.

Boot Hill Casino and its partner DraftKings were the top performers in the online sports betting segment. They registered $114.3m in bets and $6.3m in revenue. Kansas Star Casino and FanDuel reported a $67.4m handle and $4.7m in revenue. Kansas Crossing Casino and BetMGM registered a handle of $20.4m and $1.6m in revenue.

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway remained the retail leader with bets of $6.3m and revenue of $951,869. Kansas Star and its FanDuel retail sportsbook reported a $1.3m handle and $198,592 in revenue. The state took $1.4m in taxes compared to $806,097 in September, $1.3m from online and $122,493 from retail.

Kansas launched legal sports betting on September 1, 2022. During the first year, bettors wagered over $1.5bn.