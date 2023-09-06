Kansas surpasses $1.5bn in wagers during first year of sports betting

The state of Kansas generated about $6m in revenue from sports betting.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has reported that bettors wagered over $1.5bn in the first year of legal sports betting in the state. Kansas launched legal sports betting on September 1, 2022. The state has generated about $6m in revenue, surpassing the Kansas Lottery’s initial prediction of $1.8m.

“We’ve learned a lot and we’re still learning, and we exceeded our projections,” said Kansas Lottery public information officer Cory Thone, as reported by KWCH.