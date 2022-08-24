Kansas could see a $1.78bn handle in the first year of sports betting

BetKansas estimates that sportsbooks will take in $150m per month in their first year.

US.- BetKansas has published predictions on the sports betting handle that Kansas can expect in its first year of regulated sports betting. It estimates that the state will see a $1.78bn handle in the first 12 months. A soft launch of sports betting will take place on September 1 with the full launch to come on September 8, the same day the NFL season starts.

Comparing Kansas with the state of Arizona due to similar open wagering markets and longstanding ties to NFL and MLB teams, it’s estimated that the state’s sportsbooks will take in $150m per month in the first year of operations. According to the predictions, Kansas will overtake Louisana, which reported an average $142.5m monthly handle between November 2021 and June 2022.

The state would also be ahead of Indiana, which has averaged $100.1m per month, Iowa ($32.6m per month) and Wyoming ($8.7m per month).

Kansas has four casinos that will be partnering with sportsbooks. Hollywood Crossing with Barstool and FoxBet, Kansas Star Casino with FanDuel and BetMGM, Kansas Crossing with PointsBet and Caesars, and Boot Hill with Bally Bet and DraftKings.

Governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 into law in May, legalising sports betting in the state. The Senate and House of Representatives approved the bill in April, the Senate by 21 to 13 and the House of Representatives 73 to 49. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission has approved regulatory measures including measures for voluntary and involuntary exclusion and layoff, voided and cancelled wagers.

Kansas Lottery approves Butler National Casino sports betting contract

The Kansas Lottery has approved Butler National Casino’s sports betting contract. The group, which manages Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, will be able to run three lottery wagering platforms approved by the state and sports betting operations at Boot Hill Casino. During the five-year contract, a 10 per cent statutory revenue share will be paid to the state.

Butler National Corporation CEO Clark Stewart said: “We’ve been working diligently with our current online wagering platform partners to bring online sports betting to Kansans just as soon as regulators give us the green light. The approval of the sports wagering management contract brings us one step closer to that significant achievement.”