Kambi Group signs partnership with Ondiss platform to exclusively power a group of operators in Argentina

The new agreement will see Kambi expand its Latin American footprint with launches in additional Argentinian provinces with BetWarrior, Casino Magic and Casino Club brands.

Press release.- Kambi Group plc, the world’s trusted sports betting supplier, has entered into a multi-year agreement with player account management platform Ondiss which enables Kambi to provide its market-leading sportsbook to at least three operators on an exclusive basis in Argentina.

The new agreement will see Kambi offer its award-winning sportsbook technology and services to BetWarrior, Casino Magic and Casino Club as well as potentially other operators which are part of Ondiss’ network throughout Argentina, increasing Kambi’s presence in the country from three provinces today to as many as 10 over the coming months.

The multi-channel partnership enables Kambi to further expand its footprint in the fast-growing Latin American market by expanding into provinces such as Córdoba, the second-most populous in Argentina, as well as in provinces where the regulatory framework provides the local operator with exclusivity.

Kambi previously launched with Casino Magic in Neuquén province in Q1 2021, while Kambi also went live in Argentina with BetWarrior in Q4 2021, in turn becoming the first sportsbook provider to operate in both Buenos Aires City and Buenos Aires Province post regulation.

Casino Club, which Kambi will partner with for the first time, operates several on-property casino venues throughout Argentina and will launch a Kambi-powered sportsbook in Misiones province later this year.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-Founder said: “The Latin American market continues to hold great promise for Kambi, so I am delighted to sign this exclusive agreement with Ondiss to support these visionary operators across Argentina.

“BetWarrior and Casino Magic have proven fantastic partners for Kambi since going live and we look forward to working with the two brands, as well as Casino Club, even more closely as they look to build on their already strong position in the market.”

Santiago Gándara, BetWarrior Chief Marketing Officer, said: “This new agreement strengthens the successful relationship we have shared with Kambi since the launch of BetWarrior and will empower us to continue reinforcing our leadership in Argentina through the different brands and products that we operate together.”